Amid law enforcement vacancies, agencies look to Husson University

Law enforcement agencies across Maine and the rest of the U.S. have vacancies and are looking to Husson University graduates as they try to fill those jobs.

With plenty of job openings in law enforcement across Maine and the rest of the U.S., agencies are looking to Husson University graduates to help fill some of those vacancies, officials say.

The university wrote in a news release Tuesday that it'll host the 14th Annual Legal Studies Career Day on Oct. 18.

It'll bring together more than 250 students interested in legal-related careers with more than 65 law enforcement agencies.

The event is scheduled to run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Newman Gymnasium on the university's campus.

“Our students have many more choices for criminal justice-related careers today with so many opportunities available at legal and law enforcement organizations in Maine and beyond,” John Michaud, director of the School of Legal Studies, said in the release. “Moreover, organizations that might not have come to our career day five years ago are now reaching out with interest after hearing about our excellent students who are ready to hit the ground running in their future careers.”

Michaud added that those opportunities come with increasing perks since more agencies are offering signing bonuses to students.

