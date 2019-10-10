GORHAM, Maine — Nominated by the school's former principal, Bob Riley, Heather Whitaker was awarded the Maine Department of Education's top honor this morning at Gorham Middle School.

“I would like to thank my family as an Alt-Ed teacher," said Whitaker. "The hours on the clock do not end when the school day ends my family especially my husband Mark and my mother Chris have made constant sacrifices for the betterment of my students and for that I am extremely grateful.”

Her students, peers and colleagues were on hand to witness the ceremony.

For more information on the Maine Teacher of the Year award, visit http://www.mainetoy.org.