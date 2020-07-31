All 16 Maine counties get initial go-ahead for in-person instruction in schools

The department said prior to releasing its classifications that each county would be classified as either green, yellow, or red zones, based on the risk of COVID-19.

MAINE, USA — The Maine Department of Education updated its Framework for Returning to Class Instruction on Friday, and classified all 16 Maine counties as having a relatively low risk of COVID-19 spread.

The department said prior to releasing its classifications that each county would be classified as either green, yellow, or red zones, based on the risk of COVID-19 spread.

All counties were classified as green.

Here's how the classifications work:

Green : relatively low risk of COVID-19 spread. Schools can consider in-person instruction with required health and safety measures.

Yellow : elevated risk of COVID-19 spread. Schools should consider hybrid instructional models to try to limit the number of people in classrooms at the same time.

: elevated risk of COVID-19 spread. Schools should consider hybrid instructional models to try to limit the number of people in classrooms at the same time. Red: high risk of COVID-19 spread. In-person instruction is not advised.

Maine DOE noted that the circumstances could change between now and the official start of the school year, and said it will be updated every two weeks, serving as one piece of information that school and district leaders can use to make decisions about how to deliver education this fall.

In a press release Friday, the Maine Department of Education said in part:

The initial assessment released today showed that 16 Maine counties are currently categorized as “green,” suggesting a relatively low COVID-19 risk at this time and that in-person instruction can be adopted as long as schools can implement the six Requirements for Safely Opening Schools in the Fall. While COVID-19 remains more prevalent in Cumberland, York, Androscoggin, and Sagadahoc counties than in other Maine counties, the assessment pertains to the unique circumstances of schools and currently indicates relatively limited risk statewide. All counties, like the state as a whole, have COVID-19 prevalence below that of virtually all other states.

“Today, we are providing additional guidance to school districts as they decide how to proceed with the school year,” said Maine DOE Commissioner Pender Makin. “While I’m grateful to know that our state continues to be relatively safe due to the vigilance of Maine people, this risk evaluation is intended to be, and should be, just one of several variables that local school districts take into consideration as they make decisions that are best for their communities. We anticipate that in many cases schools in low risk areas will open this fall using a hybrid learning model in order to best protect the healthy and safety of their students and provide them with the most effective education possible. It is our goal to support them through this challenging time.”

If a school decides to return to in-person learning, there will still be a lot of changes. The Maine DOE has listed six requirements, including:

Symptom screening for all staff and students before they come to school

Physical distancing

Use of masks or face coverings by staff and students

Proper hand hygiene, implemented with training

Use of personal protective equipment for the school nurse or staff members who are working closely with students

Isolation at home for staff and students, if they get sick

The Department of Education said a school administrative unit may opt for hybrid instruction if its buildings or readiness make adhering to these requirements a challenge.

Maine DOE commissioner Pender Makin says she understands why parents may be anxious about sending their kids back if they are able to but is hoping they will trust the judgement of experts in our state.