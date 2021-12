Terry Farish, of Kittery, wrote the book with OD Bonny, who provided the inspiration for “A Feast for Joseph."

KITTERY, Maine — An African refugee collaborated on a children’s book that draws from his experience growing up in Maine's largest city.

Terry Farish, of Kittery, wrote the book with OD Bonny, who provided the inspiration for “A Feast for Joseph."

It tells the story of a young African refugee who adapts to a new life in Portland and creates a sense of community through cooking with a friend.