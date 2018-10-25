ROCKLAND (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Will snow days become a thing of the past?

Maybe not, but we may see a different kind of snow day.

Five Town School District administrators are trying to figure out the best option to make up missed school time.

"Our best learning, I would say, isn't always happening late June/Early July," Camden-Rockland Elementary School Principal, Chris Walker-Spencer, said. "It gives us an opportunity to have some continuity in what we're learning, rather than just tacking a day on at the end."

Two snow days this year will become "remote school days." Students will be required to complete school work and teachers will be required to be available by email from 10-4.

These remote school days will be an opportunity for "student centered learning" where students can choose a topic they're interested in learning about.

Over the course of the two remote days, students in the elementary school will complete a project that they will present to their class.

Students at the middle and high school will be completing assignments on their one-to-one devices and checking in with teachers, digitally, throughout the day.

Younger students are excited about this new program.

"T hey seem excited about it because they like the opportunity to learn about something they want to learn about." Michelle Beveridge said. Beveridge is a kindergarten teacher at the elementary school and has a fourth grader and a sixth grader.

The high school students on the other hand, aren't as excited. One Camden Hills student thinks he and many others will run into problems.

"I feel like it'll cause more trouble because if it's a snow day, most likely people will lose power. And also, there's way more distractions too so you'll probably procrastinate way more at home." Camden Hills Senior, Kane Emerson, said.

This program will go into effect on December 1.

