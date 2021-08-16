5 of the top 10 colleges in America are in New England, new ranking finds

Bowdoin College in Brunswick, Maine ranks 27th in the 2022 Best Colleges report

BRUNSWICK, Maine — New England is home to half of the top 10 colleges and universities in the country, according to a new report.

On Monday, the college information database Niche published its 2022 Best Colleges report, comparing more than 1,000 colleges and universities across the United States based on student reviews and data from the federal Department of Education.

MIT topped the list, followed by Harvard University. Yale University snagged the fourth spot, while Brown University and Dartmouth University came in eighth and tenth respectively.