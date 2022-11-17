$2M to go to select Hancock County graduates

Two graduates from Bucksport High School are giving back to the community they say got them to where they are now.

BUCKSPORT, Maine — Two graduates from Bucksport High School have committed $2 million to help future graduates from their own community.

Shelby and Andy Silvernail made the announcement in the library of Belfast High School, establishing the Silvernail Scholars program.

Starting this spring, 10 students will be selected every academic year from Hancock County public schools, who will receive up to $15 thousand for their post-secondary education of choice.

The Any Silvernail said he’s just thankful to give back to a community that gave so much to him.

"It wasn't until I went to college and I saw the possibilities. And then along the way, doors were opened for me just again and again and again," Silvernail said. "People opened doors who asked for nothing in return. And we've been this fortunate, and now we want to do that and ask for nothing in return."

Each student chosen for the Silvernail Scholars program will also be invited to an annual summit to work on their leadership and community building skills.

“I'm excited! I'm going to apply. Maybe I'll get it, I don't know. I'm extremely thankful too, because it's a great opportunity for all students at Bucksport and Hancock County," Bucksport High School senior Kaylee Whalen said.