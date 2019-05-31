Find your college quickly by using the shortcut Ctrl + F (PC) or ⌘ + F (Mac)
► University of Maine / UMaine
Orono
May 10-11, 2019
Alfond Arena, Orono
► University of New England / UNE
Biddeford/Portland
May 17-18, 2019
Cross Insurance Arena, Portland
► University of Southern Maine / USM
Gorham/Portland/Lewiston
May 11, 2019
Cross Insurance Arena, Portland
► Southern Maine Community College - SMCC
South Portland
May 12, 2019
Cross Insurance Arena, Portland
► University of Maine at Augusta - UMA
Augusta
May 11, 2019
Augusta Civic Center, Augusta
Video wasn't immediately available, but a photo album was shared:
► Saint Joseph's College of Maine - St. Joe's/SJC
Standish
May 11, 2019
Alfond Center, Standish
► Eastern Maine Community College - EMCC
Bangor
May 10, 2019
Cross Insurance Center, Bangor
► Central Maine Community College - CMCC
Auburn
May 16, 2019
Androscoggin Bank Colisee, Lewiston
► Husson University
Bangor/South Portland
May 11, 2019
Cross Insurance Center, Bangor
► Kennebec Valley Community College - KVCC
Fairfield/Hinckley
May 18, 2019
Augusta Civic Center, Augusta
► University of Maine at Farmington - UMF
Farmington
May 11, 2019
Mantor Green, Farmington
► York County Community College - YCCC
Wells
May 11, 2019
Ogunquit Playhouse, Ogunquit
► Colby College
Waterville
May 26, 2019
Miller Library Lawn, Waterville
► University of Maine at Fort Kent - UMFK
Fort Kent
May 11, 2019
Madawaska House, Fort Kent
► Bowdoin College
Brunswick
May 25, 2019
Main Quad, Brunswick
► Thomas College
Waterville
May 11, 2019
Alfond Athletic Center, Waterville
► Bates College
Lewiston
May 26, 2019
Historic Quad, Lewiston
► University of Maine at Presque Isle - UMPI
Presque Isle
May 11, 2019
Wieden Gymnasium, Presque Isle
► Northern Maine Community College - NMCC
Presque Isle
May 11, 2019
The Forum, Presque Isle
Video wasn't immediately available, but a photo album was shared:
► Maine Maritime Academy - MMA
Castine
May 4, 2019
Alexander Field House, Castine
► University of Maine at Machias - UMM
Machias
May 12, 2019
Frederic A. Reynolds Center, Machias
► Unity College
Unity
May 11, 2019
Tozier Gymnasium, Unity
► Beal College
Bangor
May 5, 2019
Peakes Auditorium, Bangor
A photo album was also shared.
► Washington County Community College - WCCC
Calais
May 17, 2019
Calais High School Gym, Calais
► Maine College of Art - MECA
Portland
May 11, 2019
State Theatre, Portland
A photo album was also shared.
► College of the Atlantic - COA
Bar Harbor
Scheduled for June 8, 2019
North Lawn/Newlin Gardens, Bar Harbor
► Maine College of Health Professions - MCHP
Lewiston
May 4, 2019
Lewiston Colisee, Lewiston
► Institute for Doctoral Studies in the Visual Arts - IDSVA
Portland
Jan. 12, 2019
The Morgan Library & Museum, New York, N.Y.
► Purdue University Global
Augusta
Scheduled for Aug. 9-10, 2019
DAR Constitution Hall, Washington, D.C.