University of Maine / UMaine
Orono

May 10-11, 2019
Alfond Arena, Orono

Photos: UMaine 2019 commencement
Images courtesy of University of Maine from 2019 UMaine Commencement
Images courtesy of University of Maine from 2019 UMaine Commencement
Images courtesy of University of Maine from 2019 UMaine Commencement
Images courtesy of University of Maine from 2019 UMaine Commencement
Images courtesy of University of Maine from 2019 UMaine Commencement
Images courtesy of University of Maine from 2019 UMaine Commencement
Images courtesy of University of Maine from 2019 UMaine Commencement
Images courtesy of University of Maine from 2019 UMaine Commencement
Images courtesy of University of Maine from 2019 UMaine Commencement
Images courtesy of University of Maine from 2019 UMaine Commencement
Images courtesy of University of Maine from 2019 UMaine Commencement
Images courtesy of University of Maine from 2019 UMaine Commencement
Images courtesy of University of Maine from 2019 UMaine Commencement
Images courtesy of University of Maine from 2019 UMaine Commencement
University of New England / UNE
Biddeford/Portland

May 17-18, 2019
Cross Insurance Arena, Portland

University of Southern Maine / USM
Gorham/Portland/Lewiston

May 11, 2019
Cross Insurance Arena, Portland

Southern Maine Community College - SMCC
South Portland

May 12, 2019
Cross Insurance Arena, Portland

University of Maine at Augusta - UMA
Augusta

May 11, 2019
Augusta Civic Center, Augusta

Video wasn't immediately available, but a photo album was shared:

Saint Joseph's College of Maine - St. Joe's/SJC
Standish

May 11, 2019
Alfond Center, Standish

Eastern Maine Community College - EMCC
Bangor

May 10, 2019
Cross Insurance Center, Bangor

Central Maine Community College - CMCC
Auburn

May 16, 2019
Androscoggin Bank Colisee, Lewiston

Husson University
Bangor/South Portland

May 11, 2019
Cross Insurance Center, Bangor

Kennebec Valley Community College - KVCC
Fairfield/Hinckley

May 18, 2019
Augusta Civic Center, Augusta

University of Maine at Farmington - UMF
Farmington

May 11, 2019
Mantor Green, Farmington

York County Community College - YCCC
Wells

May 11, 2019
Ogunquit Playhouse, Ogunquit

Colby College
Waterville

May 26, 2019
Miller Library Lawn, Waterville

University of Maine at Fort Kent - UMFK
Fort Kent

May 11, 2019
Madawaska House, Fort Kent

Bowdoin College
Brunswick

May 25, 2019
Main Quad, Brunswick

Thomas College
Waterville

May 11, 2019
Alfond Athletic Center, Waterville

Bates College
Lewiston

May 26, 2019
Historic Quad, Lewiston

University of Maine at Presque Isle - UMPI
Presque Isle

May 11, 2019
Wieden Gymnasium, Presque Isle

Northern Maine Community College - NMCC
Presque Isle

May 11, 2019
The Forum, Presque Isle

Video wasn't immediately available, but a photo album was shared:

Maine Maritime Academy - MMA
Castine

May 4, 2019
Alexander Field House, Castine

University of Maine at Machias - UMM
Machias

May 12, 2019
Frederic A. Reynolds Center, Machias

Unity College
Unity

May 11, 2019
Tozier Gymnasium, Unity

Beal College
Bangor

May 5, 2019
Peakes Auditorium, Bangor

A photo album was also shared.

Washington County Community College - WCCC
Calais

May 17, 2019
Calais High School Gym, Calais

Maine College of Art - MECA
Portland

May 11, 2019
State Theatre, Portland

A photo album was also shared.

College of the Atlantic - COA 
Bar Harbor

Scheduled for June 8, 2019
North Lawn/Newlin Gardens, Bar Harbor

Maine College of Health Professions - MCHP
Lewiston

May 4, 2019
Lewiston Colisee, Lewiston

Institute for Doctoral Studies in the Visual Arts - IDSVA
Portland

Jan. 12, 2019
The Morgan Library & Museum, New York, N.Y.

Purdue University Global
Augusta

Scheduled for Aug. 9-10, 2019
DAR Constitution Hall, Washington, D.C.