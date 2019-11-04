HERMON, Maine — In a ceremony at Hermon High School on Thursday morning, the Maine Principals' Association honored Brian Walsh with Principal of the Year award. Walsh has been principal at Hermon High for the last 17 years.

During his speech, Principal Walsh says he's proud of everything his school has accomplished.

"Receiving this honor is certainly a wonderful experience but really to celebrate what Hermon high schools is all about," Walsh said. "To celebrate where we've come, the changes we've made, the success we've had, That's really what it's about. Today is celebrating not just me but it's still going to school in our accomplishments."

Walsh tells us he is looking forward to continuing to help his students achieve their goals.