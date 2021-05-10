$1M grant will help expand Maine children's center

The Harold Alfond Foundation has pledged $1M to the Children's Center in Augusta

A Maine foundation has pledged a $1 million grant to help expand a children’s center in the state’s capital city.

The grant from the Harold Alfond Foundation is slated to provide the money to Children’s Center, which is an early childhood intervention and family support services organization in Augusta.

The foundation said the grant is a matching grant given in honor of David and Kaye Flanagan, who are longtime supporters of the center.