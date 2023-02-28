$15 million to bolster Maine career, tech programs

The federal funds are being distributed through the Maine Jobs & Recovery Act.

OXFORD, Maine — Four career and technical education programs spread out across Maine are getting a big boost.

Schools in Oxford, Biddeford, Mexico, and Lincoln are splitting $15 million in Maine Jobs and Recovery Act funds, which will improve plumbing, welding, culinary, and other programs at those schools.

Education Commissioner Pender Makin said she believes any stigmas that used to exist around trade schools in Maine have been broken down. Anyone is welcome, and there is serious money waiting for those who make it a career.

"Go visit your local CTE program and see the high-level learning that's happening there, and see the engagement of those students, and the pride and dedication of those educators," she said. "Because it’s not your father’s CTE program anymore. This is a whole new world."

Democrat Governor Janet Mills announced the funding Monday at Oxford Hills High School. Mills also included $500,000 in her recent biennial budget to expand middle school CTE programs as well.