LA MIRADA, Calif. — In a matter of two years, a 13-year-old has graduated college with four associate's degrees in Southern California.

The coronavirus pandemic will prevent Jack Rico from attending a traditional ceremony, but a drive-by celebration is happening Wednesday in La Mirada, according to television station KABC.

Rico is the youngest student ever to graduate from Fullerton College.

"I'm 13, so I don't want to rush everything," he told ABC7. "I'm still trying to figure it out, but I just want to focus on learning right now. That's what I love to do."

KABC reports he has a full scholarship to the University of Nevada, where he'll pursue a bachelor's degree in history.

