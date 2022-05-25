Scholarships awarded to 10 Maine community college students

Each of the students received the Leon A. Gorman Scholarship, which will cover full tuition for the upcoming 2022-2023 academic year.

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Ten Maine community college students were awarded scholarships on Monday, a Foundation for Maine's Community Colleges news release says.

Three of the awarded students attend Southern Maine Community College, two attend Central Maine Community College, and the remaining five students attend one of the other five colleges in the Maine Community College System (MCCS).

Each of the students received the Leon A. Gorman Scholarship, which will cover full tuition for the upcoming 2022-2023 academic year.

Leon A. Gorman was the president and CEO of L.L. Bean and was an avid Mainer who always supported the community, especially an education from one of Maine's community colleges.

"His investments in Maine’s community colleges exemplified that passion," the news release says. "He understood that Maine’s community colleges not only positively impact the lives of many aspiring individuals and their families, but also have a positive economic impact. Quite simply, he believed that well-educated community college graduates forge a bright future for the State of Maine."

In 2014, the Leon A. Gorman Scholarship was created in honor of Gorman's 80th birthday by his children and wife Lisa Gorman.

According to the news release, this scholarship is awarded to Maine community college students who "demonstrate [a] strong academic achievement, financial need, and a commitment to community service, a hallmark of the scholarship’s namesake."

“This year's ten Leon Gorman Scholars are simply amazing," Lisa Gorman said in the news release. "They have families, jobs, and personal challenges, all while excelling in their academics. My family and I are honored to recognize their hard work, commitment, and dedication to their community with the Leon A. Gorman Scholarship. I know Leon would have been proud of them and proud to have these students represent his legacy."

“It is so inspiring to hear the incredible stories of these dedicated and talented students who give so much back to their community,” MCCS President David Daigler said in the news release. “They are a credit to their colleges and this honor is a wonderful tribute to the memory of Leon Gorman.”

The news release listed the following students as the 10 Leon A. Gorman Scholarship recipients: Robert Martin, Andrew Severson, Elizabeth Gagnon, Allison Pease, Darrell Adams, III, Joseph Agostino, Hanan Ali, Luke White, Jessica Bacon, and Coley Hatt.

