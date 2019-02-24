SKOWHEGAN, Maine — It's been a point of contention in the town of Skowhegan for years, the high school's nickname for sports teams and mascot; the 'Skowhegan Indians'. -- Sunday afternoon community members heard from members of the Native American Guardians Alliance, a national organization whose goal is to preserve Native American heritage in communities.

"It's sad that people can't agree to disagree." the event organizer Jennifer Poirier said.

Poirier is a member of the town's school board and a supporter of keeping the schools nickname. She says she was approached by NAGA a short time ago and thought it would be a good opportunity for the community to hear them and learn about their mission.

Her biggest hope was that it would help those in the town continue the conversation and learn to accept others views, even if they don't agree with them.

"I have friends on both sides of the issue and that's okay," Poirier said. "The majority of my town wants to retain the name, so that's who I'm standing up for."

Members of NAGA spoke out against the town's effort to remove 'Indian' from the school's identity. They accused community members of removing their heritage from the state's history and encouraged those in the audience to fight to preserve it.

"You are all that stands between us and eradication in this state." A NAGA board member said to the crowd.

However, all four nations disapprove of the nickname, and have asked repeatedly for the school to remove it.

In a statement from Penobscot Nation's ambassador Maulian Dana, she says:

"The fact that they are bringing in this group that is funded by and associated with the Washington Racial Slurs is a slap in the face but also shows what a sinking ship Skowhegan Indian Pride is at this point. They have heard a request from the tribal Nations of Maine and dismissed us as outsiders but they seek out an out of state hate group to try to legitimize their cause. It has done the opposite and it just another embarrassment on the town. It changes nothing and we will continue our work to remove the mascot. NAGA does not speak for the tribes. We do."

Dana wasn't the only person bothered by NAGA coming to town. Another school board member, Derek Ellis, showed up to hear what they had to say but sticks firm in his belief that the name should be changed.

"It's unfair to every child in the SAD 54 system, every dollar we spend defending something that has been told to us by the people that it is affecting...this does not honor us," Ellis said. "It's no good and I can't sit idly by and watch that happen."