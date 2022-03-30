The children started classes two weeks ago and the district is helping them adjust to life in the Pacific Northwest.

EDMONDS, Wash. — School districts across Washington state are welcoming refugees from Afghanistan.

The Edmonds School District said it recently enrolled a couple dozen students. The district is now helping the children and their families adjust to life in western Washington.

"Families from all different classes are coming here, and they're all starting in the same place, which is zero. No knowledge of the systems. No knowledge of the language, and they're having to rebuild everything," said Dr. Sally Guzmán, the family and community engagement coordinator for the Edmonds School District.

Three weeks ago, the district learned the refugees would need to enroll in the district. Their ages range from kindergarten to high school. She said a refugee agency is working to find their families' housing and their parents' jobs in the area.

"We're understanding that this is difficult for families, and we want to make it as positive as possible," said Guzmán.

The district is using the Edmond's-Hub, also called the E-Hub as a spot for resources for the new families. It's a facility where families from across the district can get homework help, do laundry, access services, and use the district's food pantry. The center was created to help families during the pandemic.

"We definitely didn't realize that we would have to be making such a quick pivot to help support Afghan refugees," said Guzmán. "So it was great that we had this all in the system and figured out."

Over the weekend, the district held a resource fair for the families at the E-Hub. Guzmán said the fair was smaller and moved slower than others offered by the district, which gave families and translators time to explain and discuss different community systems. Families could sign-up for library cards, visit the food pantry, and meet their local first responders.

"They looked excited and grateful for the resources and being able to ask questions," said Guzmán.

District Superintendent Dr. Gustavo Balderas said the district is building additional support systems for refugees.

"We need to make sure we're meeting the needs of all kids and families as a community," said Balderas.

He anticipates the district will enroll Ukrainian refugees in the near future.

"Some of the kids have experienced some pretty traumatic events that got them here. So how do we take care of their social and emotional needs?" asked Balderas.

Providing mental health support is one of the biggest challenges.

"Finding that kind of linguistic and culturally relevant service is difficult on a day-to-day basis. Adding in a newly immigrated family, it's very hard," said Guzmán.

The children started classes two weeks ago, and so far, every day has brought something new. Guzmán said refugees are enrolling in districts across the area, and people can support them by donating to their school district's food pantry and volunteering as an interpreter if they speak another language.