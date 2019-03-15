Read the full story at necn.com

BOSTON (NECN) -- Firefighters are evacuating residents as they continue to battle a massive 9-alarm fire in East Boston on Friday.

The fire was first reported shortly after 3 p.m. on 1141 Bennington St., the home of New England Casket Company.

Heavy fire and smoke were reported throughout the building, Boston fire said. All fire companies were ordered out of the building and off the roof soon after they arrived at the scene.

Aerial footage from NBC10 Boston's Sky Ranger showed firefighters attacking the flames from above with the help of more than a half dozen ladder trucks.