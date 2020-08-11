Earthquake rattles New England Sunday morning

The magnitude 4.0 quake occurred at 9:10 a.m., centered on the south coast of Massachusetts.

DARTMOUTH, Mass. — Southern New England woke up to an earthquake Sunday morning.

The magnitude 4.0 earthquake occurred at 9:10 a.m., centered near Dartmouth on the south coast of Massachusetts. So far, shaking has been reported as far north as Manchester, New Hampshire and as far south as Long Island, New York.

As of 9:35 a.m., there have been no reports of the earthquake being felt in Maine.

By New England standards, an earthquake of this magnitude is a rare event, occurring perhaps once per decade.

The earthquake was initially reported by the USGS as a magnitude 4.2; it was revised down to 4.0.

In the northeast, it's much more common to experience earthquakes of magnitude 1.5 to 3.0, which are generally considered minor and may not even be felt by some.

Full house shaking earthquake. Wow. Thought a huge piece of earth-moving machinery was going by. Windows shook...wood stove pipe rattled. Crazy!! — Phil Burt - CapeCodWeather.Net (@capecodweather) November 8, 2020