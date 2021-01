The magnitude 2.8 earthquake occurred Sunday afternoon in Washington County.

JONESPORT, Maine — A small earthquake occurred in Downeast Maine over the weekend.

The USGS says the magnitude 2.8 quake occurred at 1:37 p.m. Sunday in Washington County, near Jonesport.

Earthquakes of this magnitude, while not frequent, aren't uncommon in Maine. In December, two earthquakes occurred near Robbinston, magnitudes 2.4 and 3.0, respectively.