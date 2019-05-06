SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Motorists can now zoom through a toll plaza at the southern entrance of I-295 without stopping.

The new toll plaza allows E-ZPass customers to drive through at highway speeds as they exit the Maine Turnpike in Scarborough onto I-295 toward Portland.

The new toll plaza, which opened Tuesday, is the fourth in Maine that allows E-ZPass customers to pass through at highway speeds.

Demolition of the old toll plaza will begin in two weeks, necessitating detours as motorist drive around the demolition site.