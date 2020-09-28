State monitoring reports of dry wells as drought continues

Avoid filling wells by a water hauler or fire department. This could contaminate the owner's well because water from an unknown source may contain toxins and water would likely leak out in a short amount of time.

Check water systems for leaks and fix them. This can also save money for those on public water.

Ensure you have a full load before running dishwashers and washing machines.

Space out water usage to avoid a temporary shortage that could damage the pump.

If using drinking water from an outside source, make sure containers and the water source are clean.