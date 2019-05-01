Amanda Kimball says she was driving near exit 22 southbound on I-295 in Freeport Friday morning when snow and ice fell from a box truck and hit her car.

Amanda says her three daughters were in the car at the time. They were dropping one of the girls off at the airport when the accident happened. None of them were hurt, but they were all left covered in glass.

Driver: falling snow damages car on I-295

Amanda told NEWS CENTER Maine she couldn't see the road through her shattered windshield but was able to make it to the breakdown lane safely.

She shared pictures of her damaged car in a Facebook post.

The family is using the experience as a reminder to drivers to clear off ice and snow from their vehicles before getting on the road after a snowstorm.