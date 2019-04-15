DURHAM, Maine — Authorities are trying to determine who was driving a car that crashed in Durham Monday killing a 26-year-old woman after two other people involved claim they were not driving.

Rebecca Brown, 26, of Sabattus, died at the scene of the crash at the intersection of Shiloh Road and Deervale Road. Deputies at the Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office say the 2003 Toyota Corolla that three people were traveling in, left the road hitting and breaking a utility pole and continued until it hit a large rock around 1 a.m.

Brown was in the backseat and was not wearing a seatbelt according to deputies.

The car is registered to Andrew Smith, 25, of Lisbon, who deputies say was in the car at the time of the accident along with another woman but both are telling authorities they were not driving. Deputies say Smith and the woman were in the front seat. Smith and the other woman were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Shiloh Road in Durham was closed for several hours Monday morning as deputies investigated the crash and crews worked to repair the broken utility pole.

Authorities are not releasing the name of the third female passenger at this time.

The Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office continues to investigate the deadly crash. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Deputy Darian Nadeau at (207) 753-2599.

The Lisbon and Brunswick Police Departments, Durham Fire-Rescue, Lisbon Emergency and Brunswick Fire-Rescue all helped assist Androscoggin Deputies Monday morning.