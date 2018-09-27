GORHAM/WINDHAM (NEWS CENTER Maine) — A driver was killed Thursday morning after their car veered off the road and landed upside down in the Presumpscot river.

A dive team searched for the lone occupant of the car after it went in the river around 6:30 a.m. Thursday morning and found them already dead.

A witness who works nearby and drove past scene told NEWS CENTER Maine they could see a “small gray car sticking out of the water, upside down.”

The accident is still currently under investigation by the Gorham Police Department with the assistance of the Windham Police Department and authorities are not releasing the name of the driver at this time.

