PORTLAND, Maine — "I'm free, I feel safe now," said Zaharaa Ghanim, who came to Maine from Iraq.

As of Friday, she and 29 other children are U.S. citizens.

They received their certificates of citizenship at a special ceremony at the Children's Museum and Theatre of Maine in Portland.

The field office director of the United Sates Citizenship and Immigration Services of Maine gave a special oath of allegiance to the children and then presented them with certificates of citizenship.

These ceremonies recognize and celebrate children who gained citizenship through their naturalized parent or through adoption.

Those participating in the ceremony range in age from 1-17 years old.