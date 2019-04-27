CALAIS, Maine — Several fire departments were called to a fire on North Street in Calais Saturday morning.

The fire was at a 3 story building in the downtown area. It is believed that the fire started on the second floor of the building. There is a medical cannabis shop located on the first floor called Kannacopia.

Everyone was able to get out of the building safely but a dog had to be rescued after it was discovered that it was still inside the home.

