SIDNEY, Maine — Maine Game Wardens are actively recruiting the next generation of their workforce. It's in part because a third of current Maine Game Wardens will be eligible to retire in the next three to four years.

While a college degree is not required, you must be able to pass a thorough background check and physical fitness test. Maine Game Wardens say the ideal recruit is someone who has experience hunting and fishing.

Think you have what it takes? Learn more at on the informational sessions offered this week at the following locations:

• Monday, April 1 from 6-8pm: Sidney - 270 Lyons Road - MDIFW Regional HQ

• Tuesday, April 2 from 6-8pm: Gray - 15 Game Farm Road - MDIFW Regional HQ

• Wednesday, April 3 from 6-8pm: Bangor - 650 State Street - MDIFW Regional HQ

• Thursday, April 4 from 6-8pm: Presque Isle Police Dept. 43 North Street #2

• Saturday, April 6 from 10am-12pm: Kittery Trading Post – 301 US Route 1, Kittery

• Sunday, April 7 from 10am-12pm: Scarborough – Cabela's – 100 Cabela's Blvd.