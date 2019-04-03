SANFORD, Maine — The fire at an apartment building on 10 Bell Street in Berwick started out as a standard, structure fire call Friday morning.

Bill Tower, the communications director at the Sanford Regional Communications Center, was on duty.

"We started toning out required tones," he recalled.

The fire, which was reported just before 11 a.m. was growing fast. By 11:03, a second alarm was called -- and 11 minutes later, a third alarm.

"Getting as many resources to the fire as quickly as we can -- that is our primary focus," said Tower.

Then, at 11:15, those chilling words over the radio that no one ever wants to hear.

"May day, may day. We have two firefighters missing. May day."

As the fire scene became chaotic and frightening, dispatchers remained calm -- because they had to.

"York ambulance four -- we've got a mayday going."

"They are well disciplined in that regard. They can't get excited," said Tower.

The dispatchers, who serve 10 communities, continued to answer calls while pulling whatever resources they could to get to the Berwick fire.

"It's not an easy job," said Tower. "You have to do mental calculus, to figure out station coverage -- who's covering what. As we take resources from here, we have to have this resource covered by someone else."

A fourth alarm brought out more than 50 firefighters from departments all over southern Maine and New Hampshire.

As a result of the hard work and diligent response, all of the residents got out safely. But Berwick Captain Joel Barnes and four other firefighters were taken to a New Hampshire hospital.

"One firefighter is down. I'm at the rear of the building. Help!"

It's where Captain Barnes was pronounced dead.

Captain Joel Barnes died in a Berwick fire on Friday, March 1.

NCM

But a dispatcher's shift and the vital work they do for the communities they serve must continue.

"The 9-1-1 dispatcher hung up that call and continued to take 9-1-1 calls through the day," said Tower.

Because for dispatchers, there is no decompression time.

"Everyone understands that every call coming in is someone's worst day," Tower continued.

The dispatchers who were on duty the day of the Berwick fire were affected by this difficult call. Tower says some are taking it harder than others.

In the coming days, the Sanford Regional Communications Center will hold a critical incident stress debriefing. Dispatchers who were working the day of the fire will be able to attend.