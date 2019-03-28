ORLANDO, Fla. — Beginning May 1, guests will no longer be allowed to smoke inside Disney parks in Florida and California.

Visitors to Disney World and Disneyland will also no longer be allowed to bring in loose ice or stroller wagons.

The Disney Parks Blog announced the changes Thursday morning.

The parks are adjusting their guidelines on stroller sizes in May, saying they can not be any larger than 31 inches wide and 52 inches long. The Disney Moms Panel said wagons are already not permitted in the parks and beginning May 1, popular stroller wagons like the KEENZ brand will not be allowed.

Designated smoking areas will also be going away inside Disney theme parks, water parks, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex and Downtown Disney in California. Disney said smoking areas will be available outside the entrances to these areas and at Disney Springs in Orlando.

Smoking areas are available at Disney Resort hotels for those who have hotel or dining reservations.

Lastly, loose ice and dry ice will no longer be allowed in the parks. Disney recommends keeping cooler items cold with reusable ice packs. Complimentary cups of ice are also available upon request from Quick-Service locations around the parks.

