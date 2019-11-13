BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Diocese of Buffalo has responded to tweets made by a reporter suggesting that Bishop Malone may be resigning from his post, saying "we have no information in that regard."

Christopher Lamb, the Rome correspondent for The Tablet, tweeted the morning of November 13th that he has heard from sources that Bishop Richard Malone's resignation is in the hands of Pope Francis.

2 On Your Side contacted Buffalo Diocese spokeswoman Kathy Spangler who provided the statement.

Lamb did not disclose his sources.

Lamb also tweeted that the papal nuncio to the United States, which is a diplomat of the Holy See, was informed of the resignation last week, and that it is now left up to the Pope if he accepts Malone's resignation.

These tweets come within two weeks of Bishop Nicholas DiMarzio of Brooklyn apostolic visitation of the diocese.

The Tablet is a London, UK based weekly Catholic journal.

Lamb responded shortly after reporter Steve Brown shared the Diocese's response.

Malone has consistently stated that he will not resign amidst growing pressure by local Catholics from his handling of local sex-abuse cases. Malone previously stated to 2 On Your Side Investigative Reporter Steve Brown that he plans to maintain his commitment to the Diocese unless the Pope asks him otherwise.

"I think that if in fact the Holy See, if the Vatican, were to do a review of the situation, something I would be very open to by the way,” described Malone on September 18. "If the report came back from Rome that the Holy Father thought I should resign, then that’s, of course, something I would, out of obedience, do immediately.”

