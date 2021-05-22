x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Maine's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Maine | NewsCenterMaine.com

News

Did you feel it? Small earthquake in Maine early Saturday

The magnitude 1.9 earthquake occurred on Mount Desert Island just after midnight.

TREMONT, Maine — A small earthquake occurred on Mount Desert Island overnight.

The magnitude 1.9 earthquake occurred at 12:33 a.m. near Tremont, according to the USGS.

It was felt in Seal Cove and Bar Harbor.

Credit: NCM

If you felt the earthquake, you can report it to the USGS.

Earthquakes of this magnitude, while not frequent, aren't uncommon in Maine.

In January, a magnitude 2.7 earthquake occurred in Washington County, followed by two additional small quakes a few weeks later.

If you want to learn more about earthquakes, check out this page on the USGS website.

Related Articles