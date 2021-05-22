Did you feel it? Small earthquake in Maine early Saturday

The magnitude 1.9 earthquake occurred on Mount Desert Island just after midnight.

TREMONT, Maine — A small earthquake occurred on Mount Desert Island overnight.

The magnitude 1.9 earthquake occurred at 12:33 a.m. near Tremont, according to the USGS.

It was felt in Seal Cove and Bar Harbor.

If you felt the earthquake, you can report it to the USGS.

Earthquakes of this magnitude, while not frequent, aren't uncommon in Maine.

In January, a magnitude 2.7 earthquake occurred in Washington County, followed by two additional small quakes a few weeks later.