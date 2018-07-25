Dirty floors and weeks-old food are just a small portion of the deplorable conditions found in a Detroit Popeyes that led to the store's closing on Tuesday.

A viral Facebook Live video recorded on Monday revealed employees upset with the work environment and unsanitary conditions of the store, located at 14180 Gratiot near Seven Mile.

The Detroit Health Department found those conditions deplorable enough to temporarily close the store on Tuesday afternoon, according to a statement from the department.

"The Detroit Health Department’s Food Safety Team is currently on site and investigating the Popeye’s location at 14180 Gratiot. The location is temporarily closed and the Popeye’s management is cooperating with the Health Department and following all cleaning protocols. The Detroit Health Department will continue to work with the Popeye’s location and it will work to make sure the restaurant is in compliance prior to reopening."

The employee who posted the cellphone video told The Associated Press on Tuesday that a manager told her to leave Monday night as she was livestreaming the video on Facebook. It shows uncovered containers of what appears to be raw chicken in a freezer, dirty containers stacked for reuse and trash across much of the floor.

The 20-year-old Shemere says she made the recording after the manager yelled at her for screaming when she saw a cockroach. She also told the AP that she lost her job after posting the video.

The AP left a voicemail seeking comment from the restaurant's manager or owner.

It's unclear how long the store will be closed. The corporate office for Popeyes couldn't be reached for comment about the store.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved