CHERRYFIELD, Maine — A Washington County Deputy was hit head-on while in her cruiser on Willey District Road in Cherryfield on Tuesday. Maine State Police are investigating a head-on crash that sent the deputy to the hospital in Cherryfield.

On Tuesday, Sept. 3, a Washington County Deputy, Toni Bridges, was hit head-on while driving on Willey District Road in Cherryfield around 8:30 p.m.

Several police agencies and the Cherryfield Fire Crew responded to the accident. Deputy Toni Bridges was taken to the Down East Community Hospital for minor injuries where she was treated and released, according to authorities.

The man driving the other car was taken to Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital in Ellsworth for non-life threatening injuries.