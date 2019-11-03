FREEPORT, Maine — A Cumberland County Sheriff's Deputy is recovering from injuries after losing control of a cruiser on Interstate 295 in Freeport Sunday night. Investigators say the deputy was in emergency response to a domestic disturbance call in Harpswell at the time.

According to CCSO, around 8:30 p.m., the vehicle hit a guardrail in the northbound lanes near the Brunswick town line and rolled over multiple times. Emergency crews from Cumberland County, Freeport, Brunswick and the Maine State Police responded. The unidentified deputy was rushed to Maine Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. The marked cruiser was totaled. There were no other vehicles involved in the crash.

The Sheriff's Office is investigating.