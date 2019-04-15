DURHAM, Maine — Investigators are trying to figure out what caused a deadly crash overnight at the intersection of Shiloh Road and Deervale Road in Durham.

Androscoggin County Deputies say the crash happened around 1 o'clock Monday morning and involved a single car with three people inside. Investigators say the vehicle went off the road, striking and breaking a utility pole. One of the occupants died at the scene. The two other people were transported to a hospital and are expected to survive. Deputies are currently working to notify the family of the person who died.

Shiloh Road is closed for the investigation and for repair work on the utility pole.