BANGOR, Maine — Delta Airlines will begin offering service from Bangor International Airport (BGR) to Detroit Metro Airport on June 8.

The seasonal service will fly Saturdays through Aug. 10 with hopes of expanding in 2020, if supported by passenger traffic, according to BGR Marketing and Business Development Manager Aimee Thibodeau.

"We are very excited to reintroduce Delta service to Detroit," BGR Director Tony Caruso said. "We haven’t had service to Detroit since November 2016 and are pleased that Delta is bringing it back. They are a strong partner, and we look forward to yet another opportunity to work with them to provide valuable connections for our passengers."

Detroit flights, which are on sale now, are scheduled to arrive at BGR at 12:16 p.m. and depart by 12:51 p.m. on a CRJ 900, which has 76 seats.

Delta also offers daily non-stop service from BGR to New York's LaGuardia, Philadelphia, and Washington D.C.'s Reagan National.

The news of another route option from BGR comes after a record-breaking year for domestic passenger traffic at the airport, said Thibodeau.

In 2018, the airport saw more than 600,000 passengers -- about a 10 percent increase compared to 2017 traffic. January through October were all record-breaking months, bringing 2018 higher than either of the previous two years, which had also broken BGR traffic records.

"We are grateful to be part of such a wonderful community that understands the value of our airport and the vital role that BGR plays in the local economy," said Caruso. "We also are thankful to our employees who continue to provide the best customer service in the business, and the proof is the record numbers we keep seeing year after year."