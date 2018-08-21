PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- There are two sculptures that have been installed beside the Portland Ocean Gateway that are up for interpretation.

The sculptures are two deer that were created by artist Andy Rosen. Rosen teaches art at the University of New England and Southern Maine Community College. He still manages to find time to work on his own sculptures. It's been a year since Rosen decided to take on the deer sculpture called Tread.

"There's something about the 'inbetweeness' of treading," said Rosen. "Like that you're in something and also trying to stay somewhere and I like that as a general idea."

The name Tread makes more sense when you understand where the two deer sculptures will live. At the pilings in Portland's Casco Bay. Not beside the bay, but in it.

"I want to have this transition visually so that it looks like they are walking at low tide and at high tide they look like they are swimming," said Rosen.

The beginning stages of Tread were completed at Andy's studio. When the project reached a certain height, the deer were moved to a hangar at the Sanford Seacoast Regional Airport. After a few weeks of work at the hanger, it was time for Tread's new home. An area where the artist had to measure high and low tide often to get the exact location right.

"It's weird because it lived in my head for a year in a half and now it's here," said Rosen. "The other weird part is that it's me out there in a way, like I was on those things applying the epoxy and carving them."

Tread will remain installed temporarily beside the pilings in Casco Bay until the middle of November for people to enjoy.

