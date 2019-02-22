OWLS HEAD, Maine — Authorities are trying to determine what happened after a woman in Owls Head was found dead, covered in blood at her home Thursday afternoon.

The Village Soup reports The Knox County Sheriff's Office was called to 20 South Shore Drive around 1:30 p.m. for the death of Helen Carver.

An autopsy is scheduled to be done Friday.

Carver and her husband, Robert, owned and ran Carver's Market in Thomaston from 12 years starting in 1977 when the business was sold. Robert died in 2012.

This story will be updated.