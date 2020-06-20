Deadly crash investigation in Hancock County

GOULDSBORO, Maine — Authorities in Hancock County say one person is dead after a fiery, head-on crash near Gouldsboro.
It happened after 10 Friday night on Route 1 in Township 7. Originally a call to first responders told dispatchers the crash happened in Gouldsboro. The caller stated the crash involved two vehicles that hit head-on and were on fire and they were trying to get the people out of the vehicles, according to the Hancock County Sheriff's Department.
Investigators say a Ford Ranger driving west on Route 1 crossed the center line directly into the path of a Ford F-150 driven by Timothy Smith. They say both vehicles collided and caught fire.
Investigators also say Smith and another person, Peyton Smith, were pulled from the truck by witnesses.
Attempts to get into the Ford Ranger were also made but unsuccessful, according to Sheriff's Deputies.
The name of the person who died is not being released at this time.
The crash remains under investigation.