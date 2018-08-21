David’s Restaurant

Spicy Garlic shrimp

Yield : Two generous dinner portions or six appetizer portions

Ingredients:

12 Jumbo shrimp, 13-15 sized, butterflied

Marinade

4 Garlic cloves, chopped

1 T Red pepper, minced

½ Jalapeno, seeded, minced

1 T Parsley, minced

1 T Basil, minced

1 T Mint, minced

½ Lemon, zest and juice—use microplane for the zest

4 T Olive oil

½ t Salt

½ t Black pepper

1 t Red pepper flakes

Method of Preparation:

1. Peel, butterfly, wash, and pat the shrimp dry

2. Combine all the ingredients for the marinade

3. Toss the shrimp in the marinade and refrigerate at least two hours (hint: for better flavor marinate overnight). This can also be done up to four days in advance.

4. Shrimp can be grilled, sautéed in the marinade, or roasted in a very hot oven—425° convection for about six minutes or 475° conventional for about eight minutes. It’s best to lay the shrimp out butterfly open on a baking sheet.

Delicious served with polenta, risotto or rice, and topped my delicious Mango-pineapple Pico de Gallo.

