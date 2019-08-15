ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. — WCYB in Bristol is reporting that former NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr is being treated after being involved in a plane crash at the Elizabethton Municipal Airport.

The Carter County Sheriff's Office told the station that Earnhardt was transported to a local hospital. The Elizabethton Fire Chief says no one was killed in the crash.

Earnhardt Jr, voted NASCAR's most popular driver for 15 years, retired from full-time stock car racing in 2017. He does analysis for NASCAR on NBC.

The NASCAR circuit is racing in Bristol this weekend.

We will update this story when we get more information.