Cyclist dies after she was hit by a car in Portland

A 44-year-old cyclist died Saturday evening after she was hit by a car at the intersection of Mellen Street and Park Ave. in Portland, police confirmed Sunday.
PORTLAND, Maine — A cyclist died Saturday evening after she was hit by a car at the intersection of Mellen Street and Park Ave, Portland Police Department Spokesperson David Signer confirmed to NEWS CENTER Maine.

The 44-year-old woman and a car driven by a 31-year-old woman collided at the intersection around 2:30 p.m. Saturday, according to a news release issued by the Portland Police Department

The driver of the car was brought to a local hospital for minor injuries. 

Police have not identified the driver or the cyclist, and no charges have been filed, the release states. 

