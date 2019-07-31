YORK, Maine — A traffic stop by Maine State Police led to a drug bust involving cocaine and fentanyl.

Tuesday night troopers stopped a vehicle headed north on the Maine Turnpike in York. A K9 was called to the scene and sniffed out narcotics.

Around 266 grams of cocaine and 52 grams of fentanyl were seized.

Juan Santiago, 29, of Hartford, Connecticut, and 21-year-old Enrique Arroyo Robles of Puerto Rico were arrested and taken to the York County Jail in Alfred.

Both men were booked on two counts of Aggravated Trafficking Schedule W Drugs. Bail was set at $15,000 each.

