York police investigating racist, homophobic graffiti

YORK, Maine — WARNING: The following article includes a Facebook post with images that some may find disturbing.

Police in York are investigating racist, anti-Semitic and homophobic graffiti discovered near a lake in town.

Julie McCann posted photos of the vandalism of rock walls and trees at Carolyn Lake Wednesday.

"It's heartbreaking," McCann said.

The photos show profanities, a swastika, and messages like "Go kill yourself."

Graffiti at Lake Caroline. If anyone knowns who did this please contact the YPD. They have been notified. I know that... Posted by Julie Casaletto McCann on Wednesday, August 18, 2021

York Police Sgt. Luke Ernenwein told NEWS CENTER Maine the department is investigating and they believe they have a suspect.

Police do not believe there is any danger to the public, but McCann said one of the messages targeted her son.

In 2017, the family found themselves at the center of a bullying incident involving both of their sons, including one who is gay. The incident sparked protests outside York High School.

"I think having an open dialogue about these types of situations is key," McCann said. "We do need to talk about the bad. It has to come to light because if it doesn't come to light we can't fix it."