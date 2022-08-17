York police investigate two commercial burglaries

Commercial burglaries were reported two days apart at the Sherwin-Williams Paint Store and Ruby's Wood Grill, officials say.

YORK, Maine — York police responded to two separate commercial burglary incidents last week, according to a news release issued by Det. Sgt. Thomas Cryan with the York Police Department.

On Aug. 6, York police responded to the Sherwin-Williams Paint Store located at 317 Route One for a report of a commercial burglary, the release says.

The release suggests that after the store closed Aug. 5 and opened Aug. 6, a suspect forced entry through a door leading into the store.

"The suspect(s) took a floor safe and over $20K worth of paint sprayers and accessories before leaving the area," according to the release.

Additionally, York police responded to a report of a commercial burglary on Aug. 8 at Ruby’s Wood Grill located at 433 Route One, the release states.

According to the release, a suspect entered the building without forced entry between 3 and 4 a.m.

"It is believed the suspect(s) possibly had a key to gain entry," the release reports. "The suspect(s) forced open the safe and took the cash and computer system before fleeing. The computer was later located in the general area of the burglary."

The release says York Police Evidence Technicians responded to both scenes for evidence collection and processing. The two of these commercial burglary cases remain under investigation.

Police ask that if anyone has information regarding these two incidents to contact Detective Sgt. Thomas Cryan with the York Police Department at 207-363-4444.

"You may also choose to remain anonymous by reporting any information to Seacoast Crime Stoppers by calling 603-431-1199, texting CRIMES (274637), and including TIPSCS in the message, or you may submit a confidential tip online by visiting the Seacoast Crime Stoppers website ... or the Facebook page," the release states.