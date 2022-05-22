Police in York warn public about "grandparent scam"

The York Police Department is investigating two scam cases in which a "substantial amount" of money was taken from victims.

YORK, Maine — Police in York are investigating two scam cases. Authorities said in each case, and scammers took a "substantial amount of money" from victims.

On Saturday, May 21, the York Police Department released a notice about an ongoing "grandparent" scam in the area. Sergeant Nikolaos F. Piskopanis said that involves the scammer calling the victim and saying his or her grandson or granddaughter (or another family member) is in trouble and needs money to get out of jail or pay a fine. Piskopanis said in some cases, the scammer would pretend they're related to the victim.

At that point, the scammer will have the victim take out money from their local bank or ask for their personal and financial information to access their accounts.

Piskopanis said in the two cases York police are currently investigating, scammers or their accomplices showed up at the victim's home to collect the money.

Piskopanis said there had been four other similar cases in the area.

If you receive a call about a loved one being arrested or needing funds for violating the law, you're asked to call your local police department. You can also reach out to family members to verify any claims.

The York Police Department is asking people to please not give anyone any personal or financial information over the phone.