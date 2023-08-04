x
Crime

York County Sheriff's Office warns of phone scam

The York County Sheriff's Office says scammers are calling people and identifying themselves as a lieutenant with the sheriff's office.

YORK COUNTY, Maine — Deputies in York County are warning Mainers to be wary of scam callers who say they're from the sheriff's office. 

The York County Sheriff's Office wrote on Facebook that scammers are calling people and identifying themselves as a lieutenant with the sheriff's office. 

The caller will then say something along the lines of there's an unpaid fine, and the answerer needs to make a payment to avoid being arrested. 

"This scammer called Major Nathan Thayer and identified himself as a lieutenant with the sheriff's office.  The major told the scammer who he was and to stop. The scammer hung up abruptly," the sheriff's office said.

Deputies added that the call was from a "No Caller ID."

If there's any confusion about a scam caller, you can call the York County Sheriff's Office at 207-324-1113.

