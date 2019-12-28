LIMERICK, Maine — A York County officer was involved in a deadly shooting tonight in Limerick, the Maine Attorney General's Office said.

The subject is deceased.

Police are blocking off Washington Street in Limerick. It appears police are surrounding the Dollar General.

The officer's name is not being released at this time.

NEWS CENTER Maine will be updating this story as more information becomes available.

