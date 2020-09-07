York County Jail inmate tests postive for COVID-19

The man was asymptomatic, but jail protocol required him to be tested

MAINE, USA — An inmate at the York County Jail has tested positive for COVID-19.

The unidentified male was arrested Wednesday. He was asymptomatic, and the COVID screening tool did not raise any concerns. Jail protocol required him to be tested and Thursday, the test came back positive.

Staff that may have been in close contact with the affected man are being tested and other staff may voluntarily opt to be tested.