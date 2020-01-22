WATERBORO, Maine — The York County Sheriff's Office said four people were arrested in a traffic stop on Sunday, Jan. 19.

Around 6 p.m., Deputy Cody Frazier noticed a car parked oddly outside a store in Waterboro. He noticed four people exit the store acting suspiciously, get into the car, and drive away.

Deputy Frazier followed the vehicle, which he said was increasingly speeding up, until it exceeded the speed limit. He then executed a traffic stop.

During the traffic stop:

Megan Denbow, 30, of Berwick, was driving the car. She was arrested for operating without a license. She was released on Tuesday on $300 cash bail. Her next court date is scheduled for February 25 in Springvale.

Christopher Jenkins, 38, of Lebanon, was arrested for operating without a license (he was seen driving the car to the store in Waterboro) and violating conditions of release for a prior drug arrest. He was released Tuesday on personal recognizance. His next court date is scheduled for April 8 in Superior Court.

Taylor Greene, 25, of Rochester, New Hampshire, was arrested on a warrant charging driving without a license. She was released on $100 cash bail. Her next court date is scheduled for February 6 in Springvale.

Ryan Tiberio, 26, of Berwick was arrested as a fugitive from justice (New Hampshire). He waived extradition on Wednesday and is scheduled to be extradited to Strafford County, New Hampshire on Thursday.