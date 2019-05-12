PORTLAND, Maine — A 29-year-old Yarmouth man has been indicted for manslaughter and other crimes in connection with a June 2019 crash that killed a Brunswick woman.

Brannon Mcrae was behind the wheel of a Chevrolet Malibu the afternoon of June 7, 2019, when the car crashed into rock ledges along Interstate 295 in Falmouth, killing Kathy Haycock, 26, of Brunswick.

The impact of the crash ripped the car's engine from its frame and it landed on the road.

Mcrae and Haycock's brother, Joshua Haycock of Brunswick, were also injured in the crash.

In addition to the Class A felony charge of manslaughter, Mcrae was also indicted on Class B felony charges of aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon and aggravated operating under the influence of drugs resulting in death; and the Class C felony charges of aggravated operating under the influence of drugs with serious injury, operating under the influence of drugs with two priors, reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, specifically more than 200 milligrams of fentanyl powder.

